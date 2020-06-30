Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly has suspended two local government Chairmen for alleged refusal to pay councilors who were suspended for gross misconduct.

The suspended Chairmen are Hon. Isaac Kwallu, Quan-Pan LGA and Hon. Abbas Wakdung, Kanam Local Government Area.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ayuba Abok directed the affected Chairmen to hand over to Deputy Chairmen in the respective local government areas.

“The State Assembly had directed the Local Government Chairmen to pay Councilors who were suspended from the various legislative Councils but the Chairmen in question refused.

“We have no choice than to suspend the two Chairmen although, the Chairman of Quan-Pan comply but it wasn’t convincing.”

The Chairman House Committee on Information and member representing Pankshin North, Hon. Philip Dasun, who briefed Journalists after the plenary said the House needed to wade into the matter to ensure peace.

He noted that the House has the constitutional power to sanction the two council Chairmen and insisted that the Council Chairmen disobeyed the directive of the House.

Hon. Dasun explained that the suspension of Isaac Kwallu was not in connected to his ambition for Plateau South Senatorial bye Election.

He said Kwallu is eligible to contest the Senatorial bye Election just like any other person.

The Chairman of Quan-Pan Local Government Area, Hon. Isaac Kwallu said he will not respond to the suspension because he has not receive official communication from the House in respect to the suspension.

However, most Plateau citizens said the suspension of Isaac Kwallu is unconnected to the support he has pulled ahead of the Plateau South Senatorial bye election.