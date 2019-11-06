The Plateau House of Assembly said it had concluded arrangements to develop a citizen-based legislative agenda for the next four years.

The agenda would serve as guide to drive the legislative business of the 9th assembly in the state in the next four years, according to Mr Philip Dasun, Chairman, House Standing Committee on Information, who briefed the press on Wednesday in Jos.

Dasun said that the objective of the agenda was to get citizens’ inputs in initiating bills and enacting laws that would have positive impact on the people of the state.

He said the initiative being the first in the history of the assembly, was supported by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)

He said the move would promote legislator-constituents engagement and ensure responsive, innovative and an assembly that would be accountable to the people.

The chairman said that enumerators had already been deployed to the 17 local government areas of the state to collate the views of the people on how best the lawmakers would improve in the discharge of their legislative functions.

“We are here to formally inform you and the general public on the ongoing process of developing a citizen led legislative agenda to guide the legislative business of the 9th assembly in the next four years.

“With technical support from YIAGA , citizen’s inputs will be harnessed and reflected in the development of legislative agenda through surveys and town hall meetings with different interest groups across the 17 local government areas.

“It is important to note that this initiative is the first of its kind in the history of this assembly and we are doing it to ensure effective legislator-constituent engagement.

“We are confident that it will aid in delivering responsive, innovative and accountable representation to the citizens of Plateau,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that YIAGA is a non-profit civic hub of change makers committed to the promotion of democratic governance, human rights and civic engagement.

It also provides support to young elected representatives at the federal and state levels for responsive, innovative and accountable leadership.(NAN)