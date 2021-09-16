From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly said it will pass the Anti-Open grazing and Livestock Transformation Law and other Executive Bills that will address insecurity in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Member representing Pankshin South constituency, Hon Dasun Philip Peter, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing reporters on the two weeks ultimatum earlier issued by Governor Simon Lalong, at the House of Assembly Complex, Jos.

He said the House will continue to stand and defend the people of Plateau State and its heritage in the face of the current security challenges.

‘We are going to consider the Anti-grazing and Livestock Transformation law and other Executive bills before the House.

‘As an armed of government with the people at heart, we are still putting on record that we stand with the people of Plateau and we give assurances of commitment to the course of Plateau and its heritages,’ Peter said.

The lawmaker said that Governor Lalong has implemented five out of the six resolutions issued by the House that includes ‘to implement the Anti-Land Grabbing Law to enable those occupying illegal lands in Plateau to vacate such lands and native owners to take back their lands.

‘To improve the security situation in the state by engaging the advance security operatives; visit Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North and pay the hospital bills of those affected in the conflict and visit to extend relief materials to the Rukuba Irgwe Community, Riyom, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas, among others.

‘We as an institution will not condone any act of insecurity and killings on the Plateau henceforth. We most appreciate deeply Plateau people for the confidence reposed in the Assembly by way of showing support and encouragement to the Assembly.’

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government for sending a team at different levels which includes, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Eraboh among others to facilitate peace in the state.

The legislator applauded Plateau youths for their doggedness and commitment in standing for Plateau at its moment of trial and appreciated sons and daughters of Plateau, both home and abroad for calls, motivations and prayers towards peace in the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the House to support the leadership of Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba, Speaker of the House, who he described as firm and loyal and unshakable in pursuing the interests of Plateau State.

