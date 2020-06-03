Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Housing and Urban Development and member representing Riyom Constituency, Hon Timothy Dantong, has said that the legislature will not allow personal interests of individuals to hinder the completion of state projects.

He noted that the projects which are made up of model schools and hospitals across the 17 local government areas of the state were billed for a duration of 4 years, commencing from 2018, but that work had ceased in most of the sites due to ‘personal interest’.

Dantong disclosed this in an interview with reporters in Jos after his committee visits to the projects sites, observing that work is still at the foundation stage in three local government areas.

‘We have heard the cry of people all over Plateau that work is not going on at the Lalong Legacy Projects the way it should be, that was why we decided as a committee to go round and find out what is happening,’ the state lawmaker said.

‘We have discovered that it is true that work is not going on as it should; the projects started in 2018 and are meant for four years. Work should be rounding up in some places, but we discovered that work is just at the foundation level in three LGA.

‘The worrying part is that there is no work going on. We understand that there is some personal interest that some people have put into the projects against the interest of the people and we will not allow that.’

Dantong said the projects initiated by Governor Simon Lalong are intended to better the lot of Plateau citizens on completion, pointing out that abandoning the projects due to personal interest will inflict hardship on the people.

He said that his committee was working round the clock to ensure that contractors and those concerned address their differences and complete the projects based on the contract agreement.

‘We are working seriously to meet with people concerned to enable us to submit our report to the House so that it can take its decision so that Plateau people are not shortchanged. I believe that when resources are made available, that will speed the completion of work,’ said the lawmaker.