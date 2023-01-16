From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has visited supporters of the party at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) who were involved in Auto crash after a PDP zonal campaign rally in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

The supporters, who were about 99 in number crashed on Saturday in a slope along Pushit-Panyam road in Mangu Local Government Area, leaving 16 persons death and 84 others injured.

Atiku, who was led into the state by the PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, paid a condolence visit to former Governor and leader of the party, Sen. Jonah David Jang at his residence in Du, where he donated N30 million for treatment of the injured persons.

He said, “I want to commiserate with the family of the people who lost their lives and PDP on the Plateau, these young people are the future of this country. Sincerely, it is painful for young lives to be cut short, we are with you in this sad moment.

“We will put you in prayers and we want to assure you that we will stand by you and to make sure that those who are in the hospital get the best medical attention. We will announce an initial donation of N30 million to settle the medical bills and we wish them speedy recovery.” He stated.

National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu described the incident as unfortunate and prayed that God will receive those who lost their lives and heal those who are injured.

“We will make sure they don’t die in vain and we will continue to work hard for not just the party but for the country”.

Dr. Ayu also announced the donation of N10 million on behalf of the party for the treatment of the injured persons at various hospitals.

Former Governor Jonah David Jang thanked the former Vice President and his delegation over the visit describing the gesture as a mark of “love” which the PDP is known for.

He described the accident as sad, saying about ten of the surviving victims had been amputated due to the severity of the injuries which they sustained during the accident.

Sen. Jang pointed out that the visit of the former Vice President and his delegation will go along way to encourage the party and the people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

He assured that the sacrifices of the party supporters would surely not go in vain.

Atiku who proceeded to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, went round the emergence unit and all the wards where the victims are gradually recuperating and prayed for fast healing.

He said, “I am here in Plateau to visit those who were involved in a ghastly accident after the campaign rally in Pankshin, it is my sincere prayer that God will grant quick recovery.

“For those who loss their lives, it is sad and pathetic, we pray that God will grant them eternal rest and comfort the entire families.” He stated.