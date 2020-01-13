Gyang Bere, Jos

IN a bid to secure various communities in the country, the member representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Solomon Maren, has said that the National Assembly will give accelerated passage to the bill for establishment of Vigilante Group of Nigeria .

Maren disclosed this at the weekend during a visit to Kulben Village in Mangu Local Government Area of the state where 12 persons were last Wednesday night murdered by suspected herdsmen.

“The bill for the legalisation of the vigilante is before the National Assembly. The bill has already passed second reading and is currently at the committee level, which is the last stage of the legislative process.

“I will work in collaboration with my colleagues to ensure that the bill receives speedy passage for the protection of various communities in the country.”

While directing security agencies in the state to provide adequate security for the people, the lawmaker described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

“This is most tragic and I lack the right words to describe it, seeing this hieves of sand under which our beloved brothers are laying. But what else can we say? First it’s to make them feel secured wherever they are’’he assured. And to also show them that we are with them.

“I know that what has happened to you has happened to all of us. It is also to assure you that we have not forgotten you. We are doing the needful to ensure that all of you are secured.”