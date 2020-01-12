Gyang Bere, Jos

A federal lawmaker representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren, has said that the National Assembly will give accelerated passage to the bill for establishment of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to secure various communities in the country.

Maren disclosed this at the weekend during a visit to Kulben village in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, where 12 people were murdered by suspected herdsmen last Wednesday.

“The bill for the legalisation of the vigilante is before the National Assembly. The bill has already passed second reading and is currently at the committee level, which is the last stage of the legislative process,” the lawmaker said.

“I will work in collaboration with my colleagues to ensure that the bill receives speedy passage for the protection of various communities in the country.”

He described the fatal incident as tragic and unfortunate and directed security agencies in the state to provide adequate security for the people.

“This is most tragic and I lack the right words to describe it, seeing this heaps of sand under which our beloved brothers are laying. But what else can we say? First, it’s to make them feel secure wherever they are. And to also show them that we are with them.

“I know that what has happened to you has happened to all of us. It is also to assure you that we have not forgotten you. We are doing the needful to ensure that all of you are secured.”

Hon. Maren noted that he had contacted the State Police Command with a view to ensuring the presence of his men in the affected community to avert a reoccurrence of such incidents.

“I made a call to the Commissioner of Police to say that since this thing happened, there hasn’t been anybody here to assure the people of their safety, and he said that he had directed 31 policemen to stay in the village till further notice.

“I saw some vehicles which I want to believe are theirs. I want to appeal to the people to accommodate them, to feel free with them and to volunteer every information. They are here for you; they are here to protect you,” Maren told the villagers.

He said that he was working with his colleagues in the National Assembly to ensure that killings in Plateau communities are addressed squarely.

“I want to say that once we resume, this matter will be tabled before the parliament. I have been able to make a series of calls to my colleagues from across the country and they have assured [me] of their support to bring this matter before the parliament.

“This, we believe, will get the relevant agencies to do the right thing because once you bring a matter before the parliament, different individuals bring in their ideas on how best that issue can be resolved and so, once that is done, we will begin to see changes,” he assured the people.