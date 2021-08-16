From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja said it has arrested 13 persons suspected to have taken part in the attack and killings of innocent citizens in the Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area in Plateau State last Saturday.

This brings to 33 the total number of persons so far arrested in connection with the attack.

Police spokesman Frank Mba, who made this known on Monday, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets, including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) personnel to Plateau State.

He said the deployment is aimed at restoring law and order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident.

Mba said in a statement:

‘As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the deployment of the additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two (2) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two (2) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State. The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

‘The IGP noted that thirteen (13) additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three (33). He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

‘Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi N Lemu, mni, is already on the ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.’