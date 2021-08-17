From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police have arrested 13 persons suspected to have taken part in the attack and killings of innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State last Saturday.

This brings to 33, the number of persons so far arrested in connection with the attack.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the IGP, had ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) personnel to Plateau State.

He said the deployment was aimed at restoring law and order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident.

Mba said:“The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that 13 additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three 33. He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating police investigative, operational and peace-building response.”