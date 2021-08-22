From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has sent a high powered delegation to Ondo State to formally deliver the survivors of the unfortunate attack in Rukuba road Jos and convey condolences and apologies of the government and people of Plateau State to their families as well as the entire people of the state.

Lalong, who sent the delegation of Friday, led by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonny Gwanle Tyoden, appealed to the people of Ondo to forgive the people of Plateau for the action of the few misguided criminals. He said they acted on their own as they did not represent any religious, ethnic or social interest in the condemnable act.

Prof. Tyoden said Governor Lalong had been distressed by the development, which was an attempt to jeopardize the hard earned peace that had been substantially restored in the last six years since he took office.

He assured of the Plateau State government’s commitment to protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians and reiterated that the culprits involved would be brought to book as many arrests had been made.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa said immediately reports of the incident were received, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu reached out to Governor Lalong and got the full picture of the tragic event.

The governor immediately went to the cattle market to sympathize with the leadership of the Fulani brethren and reiterated that his administration was concerned about the welfare of all citizens irrespective of their backgrounds.

He praised Governor Lalong for his quick intervention and the other proactive measures he took to contain the situation and prevent it from getting out of hand.