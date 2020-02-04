Plateau State Police Command has said that 26 persons were killed and 190 houses razed in the recent attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the State.

Plateau State police public relations officer, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the figure yesterday in Jos,saying that the command wished to clear the air on the actual number of persons killed and properties destroyed from Jan. 26 to Jan 28.

“The communities include: Kwatas, Sabon Barki, Marish, and Chenget in Bokkos, and Marish community in Mangu Local Government Areas. In the attacks, 14 persons were killed in Kwatas, four at Sabon Barki, three at Marish ,and one at Changet in Bokkos, this makes it 22 persons killed in Bokkos

“Also, four persons were killed at Marish in Mangu. This makes the total persons killed in the two areas 26. Arising from the attacks also, 190 houses were set ablaze and these include :123 houses belonging to the natives and 67 owned by the Fulanis,’’ he said.

Ogaba explained that 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the attacks, adding that they included Fulani Ardos and community leaders.