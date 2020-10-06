Gyang Bere, Jos

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed the Acting Village Head of Wereng, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkwon, and five others in Wereng community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the attack which occurred midnight on Monday left also left three persons injured and currently receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

A member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Riyom Constituency, Hon Timothy Dantong, confirmed the attacks and said a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon, was also killed.

He condemned the attack and described it as barbaric, and urged the security agencies to arrest the criminals

He expressed sadness that his constituents are persistently been killed by unknown gunmen, and Riyom has suffered attacks since 2001.

The former Council Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Jugul, also condemned the attack of the villagers

A week ago, another traditional ruler Acting District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi, was killed at his residence.

Also last week, the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, had at plenary raised an alarm on the targeted assassination of traditional rulers in Plateau state.

The Senator reeled out about ten traditional rulers that have been murdered in their domain and made a case for security to be tightened around our traditional rulers to ensure that the increasing threat to their safety is averted.

He beckoned on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State to mobilise and beef up security in the zone and the State as a whole.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, when contacted, confirmed the attack, saying the Police Commissioner has deployed more security to the village.