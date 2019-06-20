Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau North senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature, has withdrawn his petition challenging the victory of Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 General election.

Bature had filed a petition at the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos to challenge the return of Istifanus Gyang as Senator represenating the zone.

Hon. Bature, through his counsel M.S Salihu, filed a motion for the withdrawal of the petition on on Thursday.

He told the Tribunal that the prosecution of the petition would be a further waste of time.

The Tribunal’s Presiding Judge, Justice T.N Nzeukwu, granted the motion and dismissed the petition since there was no objection over the application for the withdrawal from the respondents, Senator Gyang, PDP and INEC.

Leading a team of lawyers for Sen I.D. Gyang, H. N. Uguawala and Niri Darong expressed satisfaction in the withdrawal.

Hon. Bature had challenged the declaration of the senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Gyang, as winner, Gyang having won the election with a margin of over 90,000 votes.

Senator Gyang meanwhile described the development as the will of God, pledging to serve the people of Plateau North Senatorial District.