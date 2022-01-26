From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO) has raised an 11-member committee to wade into the lingering crisis between Karl Kumm University Vom and Vwang, the host community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

President of BECO Da Gyang Dudu Dalyop in a press statement signed by the Secretary General, Da Chollom Gyang, on Wednesday, said the committee was to interface with COCIN to ensure the implementation of the MOU signed with the host community.

He said the committee which has Prof. Dung Pam Sha, as Chairman and Da Eric Yakubu, Secretary, was constituted when Vwang Development Association (VDA) requested BECO to intervene in the lingering crisis that has delayed the take off of the baby University.

‘It will recalled that at its interface with the Media on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Vwang community invited the National EXCO of the BECO to immediately take charge of the efforts to resolve the lingering crisis between the COCIN Church and the Vwang community, being host to the Karl Kumm University, Vom.

‘At its emergency meeting held at the BECO secretariat on 23rd January 2022, BECO resolved to respond positively by constituting a high powered committee consisting of Prof. Dung Pam Sha, Chairman, Da Eric Pam, Secretary and nine others with the following terms of reference.

‘To review the procedure adopted for the shortlisting, interview and appointment of Principal Officers of KKU. Identify circumstances/reasons surrounding the withholding of the letter of appointment of Dr Daniel Dung Kim, and ascertain their genuineness.

‘Identify the role of the Proprietor/Visitor in the genesis/resolution of the crisis; engage the COCIN Church with a view to implementing the MOU with the Vwang /KKU host community and interface with the committee set up by government on the subject matter, when called upon.’

The statement urged the committee to come up with any necessary issue that is relevant in addressing the lingering crisis for the smooth take off of the Institution and submit its report within four weeks from the inauguration.