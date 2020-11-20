Gyang Bere, Jos

The Jos Joint Traditional Council, Plateau State has beefed up security in Jos Bukuru metropolis for the 60th anniversary of the longest serving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria and Dagwom Rwey Jos South, Da Dr. Nga Dangyang

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Hon. Gideon Davou Dandereng, who briefed Journalists in Jos on Friday said COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to during the event.

He explained that the event which was postponed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been fixed for Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November, 2020.

“We are happy to announce a new date fixed by the Jos Joint Traditional Council to celebrate the 60th anniversary celebration of the longest serving Monarch in the North by understanding.

“The traditional ruler ascend the throne in 1959 and he is the head of the Traditional Council in Jos South which he is parts of the security council. We have engaged the Commissioner of Police and Area Command.

“We have also engaged our traditional security which will also be on ground. Therefore, Security has been built to cover the two days events which we expected will impact positively on the society.

“We have symposium at the Zang Secondary Commercial School on Saturday 28, November and Thanksgiving Service at COCIN Church Rankyen on Sunday 28, November, 2020 by 9:00am.”

Dandereng noted that there will be Thanksgiving reception at Yelwa Club by 3pm and admonished the dignitaries to come with their face mask and observe all protocols 19 guidelines.