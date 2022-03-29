From Gyang Bere, Jos

Hon Beni Lar, representative for Langtang North and South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has empowered indigents members of her constituency with cash grants and motorcycles to tackle the systemic poverty in the area.

She said the empowerment programme was to mitigate poverty and empower the constituents to become economically self-reliant.

Lar, who distributed the materials on Monday at GSS Pangna in Langtang North LGA of Plateau State, said the empowerment cut across all the 33 federal wards in the constituency.

She explained that some of the materials includes brand new motorcycles and cash grants which was distributed to some of the constituents’ to ease the party’s activities as well as better their wellbeing in the face of economic hardship facing the country.

She noted that the empowerment programme is spread in phases and assured her constituents’ that her desire was to see ensure that everyone in her constituency gain employment or become economically self-reliant by creating opportunities for others to benefit.

‘Every year we do empowerment, training to our youths and women three or four times a year. Very soon farming season will come and we will be doing more empowerment in that regard besides adding value to those with skills and those who have no skills getting one.

‘My desire and prayer at all times is that nobody will be idle in Langtang-North and Langtang-South by the grace of God. That all our youths will find something doing with their hands and not be used as thugs for political violence.

‘Political violence doesn’t get us anywhere, but one thing with the PDP is that we are a peaceful party. We do not engage our youths in violence, we go with the people, we canvased for our votes and we deliver on our mandates that is why people love the PDP.’

Lar said she is optimistic that come 2023, a new government will be inaugurated by the PDP in Plateau State and the country at large.

‘By the Grace of God come 2023 in a free and fair election, PDP will inaugurate a new government in Plateau State, and at the federal level. We will have a Governor of the people for the people and by the people to redeem Plateau State from the shackles of depression, oppression, underdevelopment and retardation.’

She called on her supporters and the PDP family to be peaceful as the country move ahead of the 2023 general election.

‘Especially in Langtang-North and Langtang-South, anyone that raised his hands to cause injury to another person in the name of politics should be arrested. We should not allow such people to walk on the street of Langtang-North and South and introduce violence to our peaceful constituency.’

Lar recalled the efforts of the founding fathers of PDP in the country whom she said, if alive some of the wrong going on in the state will not have been happening.

‘PDP is a legacy that Baba Chief Solomon Lar the founder of the party has left for us in Langtang-North and Langtang-South and we will continue to follow that path until we graduated from politics.

‘Baba left the legacy of emancipation, he was an Emancipator, emancipating people from oppressions. We see oppressions going on now in Langtang-North and the House of Assembly if Baba was alive non of this will happen!. But we know that his spirit is alive and his spirit will overcome what is going on.’

The embattled Executive Chairman of Langtang-North, Hon Joshua Laven, said the constituency will continue to stand out amongst others because of the relentless efforts of the lawmakers.

He said the lawmaker has raised the bar of leadership in the constituency and that any politician who will step forward to contest the position would be asked several questions.

‘Nobody will dire you in this fifth tenure, because they are ganging up day-by-day. They are still looking for a candidate that will fit you at this moment, and this shows that your constituency has raised the bar that before anyone is coming to take over this position, they will ask him questions upon questions,’ he stated.