From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Berom Nation and Fulani communities in Plateau State have expressed a strong commitment to ending the incessant killings, farmland destruction, cattle rustling and night grazing in Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

The position was taken during a peace meeting convened by the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Dominic Onyemelu, held at the headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven, Jos, Plateau State.

The Dagwom Rwey of Riyom, Da Samuel Mwadkon Joke and Dagwom Rwey of Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung, who signed the peace document submitted by Berom Nation appealed to Operation Safe Haven to make more frantic efforts on arresting those behind killings in the communities.

‘We wish to appeal for more efforts in arresting those involved in act of killings, night grazing, deliberate destruction of crops on farms and rustling of cattle. This to a large extent will address the security problems we are facing today.

‘We call for the honest implementation of the pass recommendations, arrest and prosecution of all those killers who are moving freely on the streets. We wish to suggest that the Plateau Council of Chiefs be involved in the dialogue.’

Da Jok who submitted the report to the STF Commander said the implementation of the recommendations of a white paper released by Plateau State Government in 2015 would go along way in addressing the security challenges between the Beroms and the natives.

Chairman of Meyity Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Muhammad Nuru, who presented the position of the Fulani Community in Jos South and. Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas, demanded the state indigene forms, return of all land bought and donated to as a gift.

‘Nomadic schools should be revisited and re-established where necessary. Structures, teachers and other school equipment should be adequately provided to the schools. A call also has been made to the government to as a matter of fact issue Fulani children INDIGENT CERTIFICATE to allow them further their education beyond secondary schools.

‘Henceforth, harassment, intimidation, discrimination, dehumanisation, threatening, injuring, killing and beating of rearers under any guess should be stopped without any compromise.

‘Unfounded accusations, unfounded rumours, hate speech and speculations that are capable of causing havoc against Fulani by Berom should henceforth stop for the interest of peace.’

He further submitted that ‘although cattle rustling has been recorded minimally in Jos south but should be checked completely in our locality. Opening of blocked cattle routes and creating more advance and well-connected cattle routes network to allow free and easy movements of livestock to water points and grazing areas.

‘In all criminal atrocities, the security should adopt a professional mechanism of proper and accurate investigation and in which justice should be done. Blockage of federal road and picking of innocence and killing them most stop,’ he stated.

The Director-General of Plateau Peace Building Agency, Joseph Lengman called for the sincerity of purpose in the search for lasting peace in the state.

‘We don’t feel good about the Killings in Plateau and I know that we will not want to bequeath the legacy of the bloodbath to our children. Plateau State Government has commenced the implementation of some of the recommendations, not the 2015 white paper,’ he stated.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dominic Onyemelu, said the Command will not accept any act of criminality, killings, destruction of farmland and cattle rustling.

He noted that the traditional rulers will be held responsible for any crime committed in their localities and urged the leaders to go home and preach peace to their subjects.

