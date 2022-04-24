From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has visited the communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State where over 100 persons were massacre by gunmen.

He condoled the Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muazu Muhammadu and people of the area over the unfortunate incident and urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Rev. Pam said he was pained by the unprovoked killings of the good people of Kanam by those he called the ” evil men” and described Kanam as a very peaceful place blessed with hardworking and peace loving people.

He affirmed that the recent attack and killings in Kanam is a trying time for the Emir and his subjects and urged him to be strong and undaunted because trials are meant to strengthened people and move them to the next level.

He called on the Federal Government and the Plateau state Government to come to the aid of the Kanam people, stating that the Kanam people need help at this trying time.

He explained that the insecurity problem in the area cannot be handled by the Emir alone, saying,”you alone cannot do it, you need the intervention of both the Federal and Plateau state government in resolving this issue”, he said.

The Emir of Kanam ,His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muazu Muhammadu said the visit of the Executive Secretary had given them so much hope and encouragement.

He reaffirmed that as a spiritual father that he was confident that his visit and his prayers would bring comfort to his people. To

He further disclosed that the communities where the killings took place have a large concentration of abundant natural resources with high mining activities which attracted the unknown assailants .

He intimated that the communities are border towns and share boundaries with Bauchi.

Muhammadu called on Plateau state government to harness the mineral potentials in the area which would help in empowering the youth and engaged them meaningfully.