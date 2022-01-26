From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Rufus Bature, says that a level playing field would be provided for all aspirants running for the party’s ticket ahead of the February 26 by-election for Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency.

Bature dismissed rumours that delegates have been directed to vote for Governor Simon Lalong’s favourite candidate.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with Journalists at the State Party’s Secretariat Jos and expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious at the House of Representatives by-election and Pankshin South State constituency.

‘To the best of my knowledge, there has been no instruction from the Governor as to who t support, we are creating a level playing ground for all the aspirants. All of them are attending a screening in Abuja today (Wednesday),’ he said.

‘We have eight candidates who have bought forms and we will create a level playing ground for all of them. The primary election will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and it will be by the grace of God indirect primaries.’

Bature explained that he has not received a report of the committee that was set by Sen Timothy Adudu to conduct a primary election for aspirants in Bassa with a view to come up with a single person for the party’s primary in February.

‘I was not on seat when that committee was set up and I have not received any report from any committee, I am acting based on what is happening now. I don’t have a report from any committee that was set up to that effect, a level playing ground would be provided for all the aspirants,’ he stated.

‘Bature explained that there was a plead from the people of Bassa, seeking the understanding of Jos North people to allowed them in the spirit of fairness to complete their tenure.

He noted that people have purchased forms across the two local government areas and that a level playing ground would be provided for all of them, he stated.