From Gyang Bere, Jos

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Musa Agah, has emerged winner of Jos North/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State by-election.

Agah polled 40,343 votes to beat the candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Adamu Mohammad Alkali, who scored 37,757 votes while Joseph Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 26,111 votes.

Returning officer of the Federal constituency by-election, Oyeyinka Oyerinde, who announced the result, yesterday, said: “Agah of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare the winner and is return elected.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ezra Dakup, scored 6,641 votes to beat the PDP who scored 6,488 votes in the Pankshin South state constituency.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacuum created by the demise of Haruna Maitala, former member of Jos North/Bassa federal constituency who died during an accident while Henry Longs, former member representing Pankshin South state constituency, who died during a surgery in Jos University Teaching Hospital in April and November 2021.

Former Plateau State governor, David Jang, said the result of Jos North Bassa federal constituency did not only reflects the mood of the people but a sign of what to expect in 2023 general election.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a credible, free and fair election which reflects the mood of the people.

In a statement by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, Governor Simon Lalong also rejoiced with Dakup and Agah, winners of the elections.