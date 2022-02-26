Electoral materials and personnel for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency arrived in polling units in time on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN correspondents who visited some polling units in Jos observed the the materials arrived in polling units before 8 a.m.

At Hill Station II Polling Unit, the men and materials were on ground exactly 7:30 a.m. while voting began at Jenta Adamau Polling Unit 004 both in Jos North.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voter Education Officer in Plateau, Mr Sylvanus Yepe, told NAN that the prompt arrival men and materials was due to the commission’s proactiveness.

“As of Friday evening, all materials left for Registration Centres (RACs).

“Our men slept in the RACs that is why they were able to arrive the polling units in time,” he said.(NAN)