From Gyang Bere, Jos
Former Commissioner for commence, Hon. Joseph Abe Aku has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the rerun primary election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.
Hon. Aku scored 809 votes to beat Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande who scored 74 votes.
Chairman of the Seven-man electoral Committee, Rt. Hon. Habu Ajiya, who declared the result on Friday night said Joseph Aku scored a total of 809 votes to beat Suleiman Yahaya Kwande who scored 74 votes.
He stated that a total of 888 delegates were accredited for the election which all of them voted while 5 invalid votes was recorded.
The Chairman explained that the rerun election was necessitated by the tie recorded by the two aspirants who scored 344 votes each in the first round of the primary election held at Lamonde Hotel, Jos on 1st and 2nd February respectively.
He said by virtue of this development, the Committee was constrained to announce a winner and had to refer the matter to the national secretariat of the party which the National Caretaker Committee Chairman had to inform INEC, hence today’s rerun exercise.
Hon. Habu Ajiya appreciated the delegates for their patience and perseverance to participate in the first and second rounds of the exercise.
Meanwhile, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande said he boycotted the rerun because he had petitioned the National Secretariat for the manipulation of his votes during the first schedule primary election.
“I am confident that I won the election overwhelmingly with 349 votes against 344 votes announced by the Chairman of the electoral committee, Hon. Habu Haje. Despite the cancellation of 4 of my votes, I Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande still won the election with N345 votes against my brother, Hon. Joseph Abby Aku who scored 344 votes.
“I wish to inform all members of our great party that I have written a petition to the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Apkanudoedehe, PhD which we are in possession of the acknowledgement copy.
“As a peaceful and law abiding citizen of Plateau State who has worked tirelessly for peaceful co-existence in the state and Nigeria, i will explore all internal dispute Resolution Mechanism within the party in addressing the issues.
“I am waiting for the next line of action from the Appeal Committee send by the National Secretariat of our great party to listen to my petition with a view to get Justice.”
