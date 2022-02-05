From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Commissioner for commence, Hon. Joseph Abe Aku has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the rerun primary election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

Hon. Aku scored 809 votes to beat Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande who scored 74 votes.

Chairman of the Seven-man electoral Committee, Rt. Hon. Habu Ajiya, who declared the result on Friday night said Joseph Aku scored a total of 809 votes to beat Suleiman Yahaya Kwande who scored 74 votes.

He stated that a total of 888 delegates were accredited for the election which all of them voted while 5 invalid votes was recorded.

The Chairman explained that the rerun election was necessitated by the tie recorded by the two aspirants who scored 344 votes each in the first round of the primary election held at Lamonde Hotel, Jos on 1st and 2nd February respectively.

He said by virtue of this development, the Committee was constrained to announce a winner and had to refer the matter to the national secretariat of the party which the National Caretaker Committee Chairman had to inform INEC, hence today’s rerun exercise.

Hon. Habu Ajiya appreciated the delegates for their patience and perseverance to participate in the first and second rounds of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande said he boycotted the rerun because he had petitioned the National Secretariat for the manipulation of his votes during the first schedule primary election.