By Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hussaini Halilu Pai, says voters without face masks would not be allowed to vote in the December 5 Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

He noted that the Commission has made adequate preparation for free, fair, credible and transparent election.

Hon Pai disclosed this yesterday during a meeting of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security (ICCES, held at the Plateau State Police Command Jos.

‘Wearing of face mask is compulsory at the polling units and all election locations. Voters, party agents and other stakeholders will make provision for their face masks. Any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the Polling Units.

‘Any voter showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as high temperature, coughing, sneezing among others will be requested to leave the queue or voting area and shall be attended to by designated officials.

‘Voters will be brought into the voting area periodically to prevent overcrowding.’

He noted that the Commission has approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen the election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

Pai said INEC is determined to address the concerns of results of election and it has introduced a dedicated public portal, which is the INEC result viewing (IReV) that will enable Nigerians to view polling units results.

He said INEC has commenced training of the electoral officials to ensure transparency and credibility of the electoral process, saying vote-buying would not be tolerated during the poll.

Pai appealed to security agencies to ensure that INEC officials and the National Youth Service Corps members participating in the poll are adequately protected.

The Police Commissioner, Plateau State, Edward Egbuka, said the security agencies would be mobilised to protect the electoral officials and the voters for a hitch-free exercise.

He noted that the security would give the Commission the needed support before, during and after the poll.