From Gyang Bere, Jos

A frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Hon. Chief Sunday Akun, has described the victory of Hon Musa Agah and Peoples Democratic Party Plateau State as a sign of greater opportunity ahead of 2023 general elections.

Akun said, the victory has revitalize and inject fresh hope and energy of taking over Plateau State in 2023.

In a press statement in Jos on Monday, Chief Akun called for unity among party faithful to oust APC out of government.

“It is time to close ranks, upgrade our strategies and ensure we remain very focus and highly committed towards greater achievements.

“Our gallant patriotic youths, women, critical stakeholders as well as our leaders who move through heat, hot sun and dust in championing this unique victory, deserved commendation, thunderous applause and special salutations.

“We are miles away from restoring the hope, dignity and confidence of the good People of Plateau State towards owning a Government who’s responsibility is the security, welfare and economic prosperity of the people.” he stated.