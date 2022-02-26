From Gyang Bere, Jos

The turn out for the bye-election in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State constituency of Plateau state was very peaceful and relatively impressive.

It was observed that the electorates turned out as early as 8am at various polling units in Tudun Wada, Hill Station junction and some polling units at Jos metropolis to cast their votes.

It was also observed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also seen on ground setting up the electoral process at about 7:30am.

Security was also beefed up in most parts of the constituency to ensure a peaceful election.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joseph Abby Aku, who cast his vote at Tudun Wada polling unit described the election as peaceful and said the turn out is to too encouraging.

He commended INEC for a peaceful electoral process and described the conduct as orderly.

Aku said the turned out in some polling units are not impressive and encouraged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

“From the previous experience, the turn out for bye-elections are usually very low but I believe that it is too early to say there is low turn out, people are still coming out.

“I wish to commend INEC for organizing the electoral process, as at 8am INEC officials were already on ground and this was not the case in the past. The few areas that have challenges, the INEC officials are there to address it.”

Member representing Jos North West State Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Esther Dusu commended the voting process where accreditation and voting is done at the same time.

She noted that the process decongested the polling units where residents votes and return to their homes.

Member representing Riyom State Constituency, Hon. Timothy Dantong said the turned out is not too impressive and called on electorate to come out and exercise their franchise.