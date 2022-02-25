From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad has said that PDP will do everything possible to resist any attempt to short change its party during the Saturday Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State constituency bye-election in Plateau State.

He noted that Plateau has been a home of PDP and that every effort would be made to ensure that PDP reclaim the state now and in 2023.

Governor Mohammad disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of the PDP campaign Council for the bye-election in Jos, Plateau State.

He insisted that the electoral process must be free, fair and credible to all parties and the process must not be compromised by INEC, security and other stakeholders.

“It is true that PDP is the only party in Nigeria with the required experience with people who know how to lead and that is why we are going by the rules.

“We are here to make arrengement and ensure that we are not short change and we don’t want to short change anybody.

“PDP does not encouraged short changing anybody, all we need is a level playing field so that nobody also rig us out. I want to assure the people of Plateau that we will not allow anybody to short change us of our vote.

“Anybody who think he will use the instrumentality of government or anything, then it will be to his detriment because we will ensure that it does not happen.

“We respect everybody, election is coming in 2023 but this bye-election is a litmus test to 2023, if we must do it so hard, then we will respect the rules, constituted authorities, the security agents and the INEC but certainly they must respect us and make sure that we are not short change.

He explained that the formidable committee which was set up by the National Chairman of the Part, Iyorchia Ayu to facilitate the success of the bye-election in Plateau

Mohammad called for unity in Plateau PDP and insisted that it is only with unity that the party can win election in the state.