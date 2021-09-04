From Gyang Bere, Jos

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army has repudiated the call for the removal of the Division’s General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Ibrahim Ali, despite his efforts in ensuring lasting peace in Plateau State.

The Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youths Nationalities has called for the removal of the GOC over what they regard as his inability to stem the killings in Jebbu Miango, a community sharing boundary with the Division.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Major Eli Lazarus, in a statement on Saturday, said the call came barely 24 hours after the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, to Jos where he interacted with critical stakeholders and had fruitful discussions on the need for the people of the state to support security agencies to restore lasting peace in the state.

The statement reads:

‘This attack on the person of the GOC is an unnecessary distraction in the effort to restore sustainable peace on the Plateau. We, therefore, appeal to the group and other groups to stop dissipating energy attacking the person of the GOC rather, they should concentrate on building peace in the State.

‘All organised groups in Plateau State should understand that they have a responsibility to contribute positively to the peacebuilding effort in the State in particular and the nation as a whole. In this regard, if the group has any suggestion, credible information or specific issue to be addressed to fast track the restoration of lasting peace on the Plateau, it should feel free to make such suggestions to security agencies.’

He called on residents and all law-abiding groups, religious leaders, men and women of goodwill to join forces with security agencies to overcome the security challenges in Plateau.

‘The GOC remains committed to discharging his mandate professionally for the restoration of sustainable peace on the Plateau and the benefit of making,’ Maj Lazarus stated.

