Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State has elected Rev. Fr Polycarp Lubo of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria as its new chairman.

Lubo, a former CAN Secretary won the CAN chairmanship poll with 43 votes against Rev. Dr. Steven Danjuma of the CPFN/PFN who scored 36 votes.

Also, Bishop Stanley Fube was elected as secretary, Senior Apostle Maximian Ewurum of the OAIC, assistant secretary and Rev Dr Laje of TEKAN/ECWA as treasurer.

Rev Dr Israel Akanji, the chairman of North Central zone of CAN conducted the election.

Speaking to journalists after taking the oath of office in Jos yesterday, Rev. Fr. Lubo pledged to stand firm for the rights of Christians in the state.

“I am praying to God to give me the wisdom and strength to stand for the right of Christians in the state and also to help the state executive of CAN unite all Christians irrespective of our denominations.”