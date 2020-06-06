Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State has elected, Rev. Fr Polycarp Lubo of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria as its new Chairman.

Lubo, a former CAN Secretary, won the CAN Chairman with 43 votes against Rev. Dr. Steven Danjuma of the CPFN/PFN who scored 36 votes.

Also, Bishop Stanley Fube was elected as Secretary, Senior Apost Maximian Ewurum of the OAIC, Assist Sec and Rev Dr Laje of TEKAN/ECWA as Treasurer.

The election was conducted by Rev Dr Israel Akanji, the Chairman of North Central zone of CAN.

Speaking to Journalists after taken oath of office in Jos on Saturday, Rev. Fr. Lubo pledged to stand firm for the rights of Christians in the state.

“Iam praying to God to give me the wisdom and strength to stand for the right of Christians in the state and also to help us as the state Executive of CAN unites all Christians irrespectives of our denominations”.