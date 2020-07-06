Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State has declared three days fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention and healing for those infected with COVID-19 in the state and Nigeria.

CAN said the three-day programme was for God to halt the community transmission of the virus which was on the increased in the state.

CAN Chairman for Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo, during the service held at Government House Chapel, Jos urged the congregation to pray for the healing of those infected by the virus in the state and the country.

“Prayer and fasting is key to breaking through, Jesus Christ our Lord and master commanded and encouraged his disciplines to pray. This Coronavirus needs our master’s intervention,” he said.

He said some citizens see COVID-19 as man made pandemic, while to some it’s God punishment as result of evil, as men deviated from the true worship of God through Jesus Christ.

Governor Simon Lalong at the event urged Nigerians to fast and pray fervently for God’s intervention as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonny Tyoden, said at the end of the fasting and prayers, Nigerians should move closer to God.

“Fasting and prayers as well as observing all the protocols and guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the only solution to overcoming the COVID-19,” he said.