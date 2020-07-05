Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State has declared a three days fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention and healing of those infected with COVID-19 pandemic in the state and Nigeria.

Its noted that the fasting and prayer was for God to halt the community transmission of the virus which was on the increased in the state.

The CAN Chairman, Plateau State, Rev. From. Polycap Lubo, during the service held at Government House Chapel, Jos urged the congregation to pray for the healing of those infected by the virus in the state and the country.

He noted a lot of citizens see COVID-19 as man made pandemic while to some it’s God punishment as result of evil having deviated from the true worship of God through Jesus Christ.

“Prayer and fasting is key to breaking through, Jesus Christ our Lord and master commanded and encouraged his discipline to prayed, so this coronavirus need our master’s intervention”.He stated.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong urged Nigerians to fast and pray fervently to God for intervention on the COVID-19.

He challenged citizens to observe all the Protocols and guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) curb the spread of the Virus.

Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy, Professor Sonny Tyoden at the end of the fasting and prayer service, called on Nigeria to move closer to God.

He said a lot of citizens in Plateau State and Nigerians still don’t believe that COVID-19 exist while the number of affected persons continue to increase.

“Fasting and prayers as well as observing all the Protocols and guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the only solution to overcoming the COVID-19”.

He added there is community spread of COVID-19 in the state and urged citizens to observe the guidelines and Protocols to avoid the state going into another lockdown.

It could be recalled that Governor Lalong had ordered cabinet members to undergo the COVID-19 test and to proceed on isolation.

The State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Abbe and Chief of Staff to Governor Lalong, Hon. Neol Donjur tested positive for COVID-19 during the week.