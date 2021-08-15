From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter, has expressed deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin-Ladi and Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Areas, leading to the loss of lives and destruction of property.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Association, Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to maintain professionalism in carrying out their constitutional responsibility.

‘The leadership of the Church on the Plateau totally condemns these attacks and pleads with the Security agents to be professional in handling their responsibility to guarantee the security of lives and properties,’ the statement read.

‘The Church equally condemns the attack on a convoy of commuters along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area which also led to the loss of lives. Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being regardless of their identity and affiliation is unacceptable.

‘The Christian Association of Nigeria Plateau State Chapter mourns with the families of those who lost their lives and loved ones as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.

“We pray that these needless killings quickly comes to a swift end. As a Church on the Plateau, we are committed to working towards justice and peaceful co-coexistence. We call on all arms and tiers of government to ensure that the criminals responsible for these dastardly acts of violence are brought to justice.’

The Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen Istifanus Gyang, expressed rude shock over the attack.

Sen Gyang, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms condemned the skirmishes that led to the dead of Nigerians who were commuters.

He condemned the heinous acts in strong terms and calls on the law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Senator Gyang says no citizen should be made to suffer or lose his/her life simply on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

He stressed that crime has no ethnic nor religious colouration hence should be confronted and dealt with frontally by the law enforcement agencies.

The senator expresses deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and urges all residents of Jos city and Plateau North Senatorial District to pray and discountenance thoughts and actions that may give room for criminals to plunge the state into chaos.