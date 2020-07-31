Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has rejoiced with Muslims and Nigeria on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Muslims faithful and Nigeria to sustain the spirit and values of sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Abraham who without question offered his son for sacrifice on the instruction of God.

Rev. Fr. Lubo in a statement on Friday rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah as they commemorate the festival of Eid-el Kabir.

He said more sacrifice is needed now in view of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging humanity.

Rev. Fr. Lubo implored muslims and other Nigerians to make more sacrifices for their less privileged neighbours and hold on to the real essence of sacrifice beyond the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The chairman said what is needed most now is sacrifice for peace and peaceful coexistence.

While celebrating the Sallah, the Plateau CAN Chairman implored the Muslim ummah to do so in compliance with the COVID 19 protocol and maintain personal hygiene.

Father Lubo ask Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic so as life will return to normal.

He assured that CAN will continue to work with the Muslim ummah and people of other faiths to deepen understanding and peaceful coexistence in Plateau State to create an environment for progress and development.