Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo has urged the newly inaugurated Directors of CAN to take away personal sentiment and promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He urged the Directorates to offer selfless services in projecting the image of CAN for the enthronement of desire peace and unity in the state.

Rev. Fr. Lubo, who inaugurated the five Directorates on Friday in Jos and urged them not to do anything that will undermine Christian faith.

The Directorates inaugurated includes: “Legal and Public Affairs, Ecuminism and Interfaith; Youth, women and Education; State issues and social welfare and Planning Research and strategy.

He said: “The Church has careful selected b and honour you with this responsibility that is selfless. You are the ground soldiers of CAN as I can see from your role as Directors and you must eschew all form of sentiment in carrying out your responsibility.

“My brothers and sisters, what is right is right; what is wrong is wrong no matter how good it look like, is wrong. I appeal to you in conscience, I will rely on your inputs. You will be the voice of the church because you are there in the field.

“I need honest and sincere report on various activities to help the CAN deliver to the glory not God and the betterment of our state and country at large.”

The Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Barr. Samuel Kwamkur on behalf of the Directorates, appreciated CAN for the responsibility bestowed on them and accepted to carry out the function.

He said the Directorates will bring on board their wealth of experience to take the activities of CAN Plateau State to an enviable height.