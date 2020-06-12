Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has urged farmers in the state to stand firm in defending themselves against the activities of bandits to guarantee a bumper harvest after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed strong determination to bring to bear his wealth of experience with the guidance of other spiritual fathers within and outside the state to bring unity among various denominations in the state.

Fr. Lubo disclosed this during an interview with Journalists in Jos and urged ethnic groups in the state to work collectively for the property of Plateau people

“The security can only do the best the can for now to protect the people but the people themselves need to be on alert, you should not fold your arms while somebody is attacking you and sending you out of your land, you must protect yourselves.

“We are not saying the people should take the law into their hands, report any issue to the security agencies, there is self defense and God is not against it.”

Fr. Lubo called for unity among various church denominations in the state to foster the desire unity in the body of christ.

“CAN has no church, it is the various denominations that has churches and we worship one God, therefore if we are consciousness of that, there is no need to have a division among us.”

He noted that the friction among various denominations was as a result of various believe system and urged the denominations to close ranks and promote the gospel of Christ.

“If we all have Plateau at heart irrespective of where we are coming from, there will be no problem. We should see a Berom man as brother, Angas as brother, Miango as brother and every other tribe in the state because we are one, I like the slogan “think Plateau, act Plateau” because if we don’t unite in that manner there will be problem.”

He called for collective fight against the enemies of Plateau State and advocated the need to respect each other and their beliefs system.

“You see an enemy attacking your brother and because it does not affect you then you keep quiet. If you allow the enemy of your friend to be your enemy he will also be your enemy tomorrow, that is why we have had incessant attacks in Plateau villages.

“The enemy of your friend is your enemy because he will come back to you and that has being the reason why our villages are attacked, they enemy of your friend is also your enemy, we must be united and forget issues of our differences.

“Nobody will ask anyone out of Plateau but we must respect the norms and values of the people, all we need is peace. I will work with all traditional rulers to bring understanding and enduring peace in the state. It cost alot to have a division and to have an enemy.”