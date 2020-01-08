Justice Yakubu Dakwak, the Chief Judge of Plateau, has released 22 inmates serving various jail terms in correctional centres in the state.

Mrs Martha Banda, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Banda, four of the inmates were released from the Pankshin Correctional Centre while 18 others were released from the Jos centre.

She said the release was in exercise of the Chief Judge’s 2020 first quarter jail delivery mission.

The PRO said Dakwak advised the released inmates to be useful to themselves, families and the society in general. (NAN)