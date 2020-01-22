The Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Fr. George Gorap has called on the Federal Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the Heipang Airport, Jos, to international status so that the state could airlift intending Christian Pilgrims Straight from the Airport to Israel. Fr. Gorap made this call recently in Abuja during an interview with newsmen.

He posited that aside airlifting Christian pilgrims from the Airport, it would boost the tourism and agricultural potentials of the State of ‘Home of peace and Tourism’.

He thanked Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts and commitment in actualizing the Airport project. The Executive Secretary affirmed that the State has become the leading light as far as Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria is concerned.

He commended Governor Simon Lalong’s administration which has sponsored more Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land more than his predecessors. He explained that the driving force behind the high number of Pilgrims being sponsored by the peoples Governor was because of his genuine faith in God and his conviction that Pilgrimage is a veritable tool for spiritual rebirth and transformation.

Fr. Gorap further commended the Plateau Pilgrims whom according to him, “have continued to maintain good conduct in the past years during Pilgrimage exercise.”

The Reverend gentleman scored the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission high in the conduct of the 2019 general pilgrimage exercise.