Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State government has directed all public, private schools and tertiary institutions in the state to close down with immediate effect as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this on Friday after an interactive session with traditional rulers and critical stakeholders in the state at Government House, Jos.

“At the interactive session, the following resolutions were arrived at: That all public and private schools and tertiary institutions in the state be closed with immediate effect.

“Worship Centres, churches and Mosques must reduce congregation with a space of two meters interval and to provide running water and soap, and sanitizers at their entrances.”

He noted that all motor parks, hotels, markets and super markets should maintain two meters spacing and provide running water, soap and sanitizers at their entrances.

Prof. Atu said marriages and burials in the state should be restricted to only family and crowd of not more than 50 persons. He noted that anniversaries and cultural festivals are also suspended and all crowded social gatherings should be avoided and encouraged the use of mask by all citizens.

Prof. Atu noted that the state has three isolation centres with one at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Bingham Teaching Hospital and Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

He said the state has taken proactive measures to check all people who are coming into the state at the four border areas before they are allowed access into the state.