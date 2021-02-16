From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Plateau State, Mr Sylvanus Tapgun, has urged journalists to report professionally for the sake of peace, unity and development.

Tapgun made the remarks on Tuesday when the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Chapter, paid him a visit at his office.

According to the tha commissioner, the unprofessional conduct of some media practitioners has demeaned the profession.

He advised reporters to engage more with developmental journalism, rather than reporting issues that would breed conflicts in society.

‘Journalists should be more concerned with reporting issues and happenings that would breed development, unity, progress and peaceful coexistence of the people,’ Tapgun said.

‘We should learn to build, because it is noble to build than to destroy. So, I urge you to be professional in your reportage.’

Tapgun called on the leadership of the chapel to weed out quacks in their ranks so as to sanitise their operations.

Earlier, Mr Gyang Bere, Chairman of the chapel, said the visit was to build synergy with the ministry in promoting the activities and programmes of government.

He promised to collaborate and support the ministry to enable it deliver on its mandate.

‘We are here to pledge our support for you to succeed in your duty as a commissioner.

‘We shall continue to collaborate with you to promote the mandate of this ministry and the rescue adminstration as a whole,’ he said.