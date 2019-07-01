Gyang Bere, Jos

Some communities in Jos, Plateau State, have kicked against the Water Law signed by Governor Simon Lalong seeking to privatised water in the state.

The communities in a communiqué issued at the end of a town hall meeting held in Jos and signed by Atsen Yakubu Arin, Angwan Rukuba community, Jos; Paul Adagbo, Jenta Aclamu community, Jos; Shuaibu Ibrahim, Federal Low cost community; Mercy Ichor, Alheri community, Jos; Bethel Isa Joseph, Tudnun-Wada community, Jos; Timothy Ravo, Utan community, Jos and Ismail A.Rabiu, Garba Daho community, urged the governor to expunged the portion of the law that is anti-people.

The town hall meeting which was convened by National President, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Benjamin Anthony; the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) and Coalition of Civil Society and Grassroots held in Jos.

The statement noted that the meeting was informed by the signing into law of the Plateau State Water Sector Bill by Governor Simon Lalong despite the public opposition to its pro-privatisation provisions.

“The hasty signing of the Plateau State Water Sector Law by Governor Simon Lalong is capable of rupturing the existing peace in the state. In fashioning the Plateau State water Sector Law, the promoters did not consider the human right to water.

“The views and input of Plateau State citizens were not considered in the deliberations on the bill by the 8th state House of Assembly. Its hasty passage and signing are suspicious and anti-people.”

The participants recommended that “Governor Simon Lalong should initiate the process of immediately repealing of the Plateau State Water Law to preserve the existing harmony in the state.

“The state government should reject all forms of water privatisation and commodification and fully uphold the human right to water as an obligation of the government, representing the people.”