Gyang Bere, Jos

Communities in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, have kicked against the Water Law signed by Governor Simon Lalong, seeking to privatized water in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of a town hall meeting and signed by communities that include Atsen Yakubu Arin, Angwan Rukuba, Paul Adagbo, Jenta Aclamu , Shuaibu Ibrahim, Federal Low-cost, Mercy Ichor, Alheri community, Bethel Isa Joseph, Tudnun-Wada, Timothy Ravo, Utan, and Ismail A.Rabiu and Garba Daho, urged the Governor to expunge portion of the law that is anti-people.

The town hall meeting was convened by National President, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Benjamin Anthony, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) and coalition of civil society and grassroots.

The statement noted that the meeting was informed by the signing into law of the Plateau State Water Sector Bill by Governor Simon Lalong despite the public opposition to its pro privatization provisions.

According to the communique, “The hasty signing of the Plateau State Water Sector Law by Governor Simon Lalong is capable of rupturing the existing peace in the state.