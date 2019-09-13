Gyang Bere, Jos

Nightmare has become the companion of Domven, who allegedly conspired with nine family members and tortured to death their brother, Nden for witchcraft at Nwur, Zamko, Langtang North Local Government, Plateau State. Members of the family accused Nden of witchcraft, which they claimed has perished several innocent members of the family.

It was gathered that the persons in question were planning secretly until Wednesday, August 18, 2019, when Domven initiated the idea, which was accepted by nine other members of the family leading to the death of Nden.

Domven had mobilised Singtak, Gilmak, Timchang, Selkap, Takjina, Gwakzing, Nimdip, Nantim and Fankur who tortured the middle age man to death.

Nden was tortured, killed and buried him in a shallow grave in a forest close to the community without the knowledge of other family members. Two days after Nden was not seen at home, people started searching for him. Message was sent to neighbouring villages that Nden has not been seen for days.

But after some days, a shallow grave was discovered in the forest by one Nashep who reported the matter at the Langtang Police Divisional headquarters that led to the arrest of the 10 suspects.

The suspects led police detectives to the scene of the crime where the body of the deceased was exhumed and taken to the General Hospital, Langtang, for autopsy. Commissioner Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who paraded the suspects in Jos, described the incident as barbaric and unfortunate:

“Ten persons from Nwur village in Zamko community of of Langtang North Local Government Area conspired, arrested and took one Nden whom they accused him of being a wizard to a forest in Nwur.

“The deceased was tortured, killed and buried in a shallow grave there. On receipt of the report, detectives of the command immediately swung into action by arresting the suspects who confessed to the commission of the crime.

“They thereafter led detectives to the scene of crime where the body of the deceased was exhumed and taken to the Langtang General Hospital for autopsy. The action of the suspects is barbaric, dastardly and repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. Investigation is still on-going at the end of which suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

At the moment, Nwur village is in confusion.

The gruesome murder of the man has divided the community with some saying that Nden killed many persons of witchcraft. Others insisted there was no evidence to prove that Nden had witchcraft.