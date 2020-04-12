Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateaus State Governor has appealed to the state residents as the state continues its fumigation exercise as parts of precautionary measures to fight COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong, who launched the fumigation exercise in Jos, said the lockdown period was a difficult and unusual time for not only Plateau people but the world at large.

His words: “These are difficult and unusual times for not only Plateau State, but also the world at large. Ordinarily, we should not be doing an event like this on a Good Friday, but the times warrant this and we continue to appeal for the patience and understanding of our citizens.

“Although no case has been recorded yet in Plateau State as at today, we cannot relax. We have to remain vigilant and proactive. That is why we have announced a total lockdown of the state, which began some hours ago.

“The lockdown will help us reduce any tendency for inter-state transfer of the disease and enable us respond appropriately to any suspected case and contact tracing.”

Lalong promised to roll out palliatives measures that would cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizens.

In compliance with the order, residents of the state, particularly in Jos, remained in-door as the fumigation exercise continued.