From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General, Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), Dr. Fabong Jemchang, has clarified that workers in all the state tertiary institutions except College of Education, Gindiri, can access the contributory healthcare services contrary to the claims by the Joint Union of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI).

Jemchang disclosed this yesterday while refuting the claim by JUPTI that salaries of its members had been deducted for nine months without having access to healthcare from any health facility in the state.

He explained that a robust sensitization and stakeholders’ engagement had earlier been held where cards were distributed to enable eligible workers have access to healthcare delivery service with exception of College of Education, Gindiri.

His words: “When we started enrollment, those who gave us their normal role were enrolled, those who didn’t give were not enrolled. When it was time to turn out cards, we had issues with Tertiary Institutions in the state and we had series of meeting with them in March 2021 when we embarked on another sensitization visits to all the institutions.”

