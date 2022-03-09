From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Plateau State, Vincent Venmark, has described as untrue the insinuation making around that he physically attack Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven during the Resettlement Day celebration held at Sabon Gida community on the Council Area.

He noted that some individuals who stormed the venue of the celebration, came with the notion of disrupting the event but he resisted their plans to protect the personalities who were on the ground.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It would be recalled that Venmark was said to have attacked his Langtang North counterpart Joshua Ubandoma at the event held at Sabon Gida, Langtang south over a sitting arrangement and the altercation led to the disruption of the event.

But Venmark explained the day was a success despite the initial challenge as the situation was handled and funds raised beyond the expected figure.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking with journalists at his residence in Jos, he said: ‘The Remembrance Day has been holding in the last 74 years, I am a Chairman of the local government area. I was at the venue very early to receive people. After then, the former chairman of Langtang North came and he was asked to sit with the people but he refused and wanted to sit where he was not asked to sit.

‘He went and collected the microphone and started saying PDP, as if he came for a rally and I said, you can’t do this here, I sent him out of the podium. They started throwing stones, sand and bottles… I asked my people to calm down, the event was a success because after they left, we continued.

‘We wanted N10.5 million, we got almost N28 million that day after they left. I will not ask my people to do what is not good, I am a man of peace.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .