From Gyang Bere, Jos

The re-instated Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma has commended the new commissioner of Police Plateau state, Bartholomew Onyeka for his intervention in curtailing the looming security threats that would have resulted to bloodbath in Langtang North.

He noted that some individuals had threatened to come and forcefully remove him out of office when the court ruled that I should be restored back to complete his tenure.

Ubandoma who addressed Journalists amidst tight security at the Council Secretariat in Langtang North said his tenure will elapse in October, 2022.

He said, “if not for the timely intervention of the new Police Commissioner, some cabals would have remove me forcefully from Office this morning”.

It could be recalled that Justice Ishaku Kunda of Plateau State High Court in a Court Judgement ordered for the reinstatement Hon. Joshua Ubandoma of the PDP as Chairman of Langtang North LGC.

The court also pronounced that the APC chairman, Barr. Rimven Zulfal who was sworn in last month by Governor Simon Lalong to vacate the office and stop parading himself for any reason as the Executive chairman of Langtang North local government council henceforth.

Ubandoma who spoke amidst tight security said the commissioner averted the bloodbath when he heard abayut the ground mobilization of APC youths and security operative to remove him from office and usher in the sacked APC chairman Barr. Zulfa.

He noted that the PDP youth were also prepared to protect the mandate of the people and were also not ready to allow the security threat.

“The CP got the information and call his DPO to come to the council secretariat and quickly summoned the parties leadership and called those that are responsible for the breach of peace to give peace a chance.

“The Police Commissioner was on top of the situation having been informed about the danger that is looming quickly engaged the youths and relevant stakeholders who were said to have been mobilized by the ruling party the All Progressive Congress to usher in Barr. Zulfal Rimven to office .

“Last night I was in my office as the executive chairman of Langtang North , when youths who were heavily mobilized from the town by the self acclaimed chairman of Langtang north Barr. Zulfal Rimven with the view to storm the council Secretariat to take over the office.”

“They want Tarok people to shed blood. But I do not think I will do that. The mobilization yesterday would have been disastrous if not the timely intervention of the CP who was able to tamed the overzealous power mongers in the state who think the office of the chairman of Langtang North is a do and die affairs to them.

“I thank the new commissioner of Police and his men, the DSS, NSCDC and the hunters group who promptly responded to our save our soul message SOS as the LGC is under serious siege by people who were mobilized from neighbouring local government to remove me from office .”

He added, “He assured us he is going to deployed his men with a view to ensure the protection of lives and property. The town is tensed, the youth are being mobilized. I can not hide my joy when the CP responded swiftly. The governor name and his brother is being mentioned as responsible for the siege . Please let avert this bloodbath that is about to happen in Langtang North “.

According to Ubandoma, all the local government staff have been coercised not to come to work because they do not want to recognize him.

He stressed that Governor Lalong is a lawyer while pleading with him not to allowed the impunity to continued because any denial to justice is a call to fight for it.

“The Tarok people are saying no to this charade and impunity . The people voted me unanimously for three years but it is the cabal that are responsible for this breach of peace.

“The CP did not sleep last night , he engaged stakeholders and was calling them every minutes, urging them to calm down.”

He appeal to the cabals to always allowed the rule of law to take it cause as well as to obey court orders, stressing that if there is any judgement that supersede the judgement order of the Plateau state Hight Court, he is ready to obey it because he is a law abiding citizen.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Plateau state, Bartholomew Onyeka, declared that his mission is to tackle Armed banditry, reprisal attack, farmers/herders and those indulged in criminal activities to desist from the nefarious acts.

Onyeka, who assumed duty on Thursday, in his maiden press briefing, on Friday at the Commands headquarters, said that my mission and vision under my operational strategies “Plateau first” is designed to tackle the security challenges that are prevalent in the, include; Cattle Rustling, Armed banditry, reprisal attack, farmers/herders clash among others.

Onyeka, who replaced Egbuka, said another strategy that would be adopted to fight crime in the state is the introduction of intelligence led community policing that will transcends law enforcement that will embrace human security and developement services.

“Our policing have to be driven by fore knowledge and guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels.

He said “policing should be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation problems solving and community support with a mainstream human security.”

He explained that, in order to achieve this, “my management team and I have commenced the review of the existing crime fighting strategies so that we can meet up with the the challenges of modern policing.”

