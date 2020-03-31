Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State and political son of late Chief Solomon Lar, the pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Joshua Laven Ubandoma, has commenced the fumigation of churches, markets and military zones in the local government council.

Ubandoma stated this on Tuesday during the launch of the fumigation exercise and distribution of hand sanitisers to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the council area.

He begged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that palliatives put in place by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the lockdown get to indigents Nigerians at the grassroots.

“I feel a sense of responsiveness to start this fumigation exercise. If we don’t take preventive measures, what is happening in the world will consume the underdeveloped nations, the best we can do is to prevent it and not to cure,” the council chair stated.

“It has not affected us yet but we have to prevent it so that our people will be free from the virus. We are fumigating churches, mosques, markets, streets, military zones and all public places that people gather now that we have two deaths and more than 100 cases.”

He decried the inadequacy of the health system in the council area and called on preeminent sons and daughters of the Tarok nation, at home and in the diaspora, to assist in upgrading the health facilities in the common interest.

Ubandoma expressed fear that the dreaded disease will cause a lot of damage in rural communities if the virus is allowed to spread, urging residents to respect government directives and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene.

He directed that all vehicles coming into Langtang be fumigated and that occupants be tested, including anyone with a temperature above 39, who should be quarantined for 14 days.

“I encourage everybody to take personal hygiene very serious, more so that we have a poor health system in the local government area. I am pleading with the prominent and respected sons and daughters of Langtang to come to the aide of the people to tackle the coronavirus before it gets closer to us.”

The Marketing Manager at the Agriculture Service Training Centre (ASTC), Mr Gorge Dapl, speaking at the fumigation launch, said the chemical used for the disinfection is harmless and urged people not to be afraid but continue with their lawful duty.

“This fumigation will continue in the next two weeks in all churches, mosques, streets, markets and all public places in Langtang North Local Government Area. The chemicals are targeting at the coronavirus and any kind of virus for preventive measures.”