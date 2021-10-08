From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo have urged Plateau people to eschew any form of violence during the Saturday 9 October Local Government Elections.

They insisted that the Local Government election does not worth the life of anybody, saying the state has shaded enough blood.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Friday during a peace Advocacy visit to the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Plateau State, at the CAN Secretariat Jos.

He explained that there are alot of negative messages flying on the social media with regards to the Local Government Election, particularly in Jos North and Bassa.

He urged Plateau CAN, which has been a role model in addressing security challenges in the to talk to the youths and women to be calm and conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

“I have being moving round the state to ensure that peace and unity remain our priority in Plateau, particularly with the Local Government Election holding tomorrow Friday October 9, 2021.

“We have agreed that there should be no shade of blood. We should not do anything that will bring crisis on the Plateau.

“I appeal to CAN to talk to youths to avoid violence. I know the influence of CAN on the people, we should speak with one voice against anything that will bring crisis and loss of lives in our state.”

Rev. Pam urged CAN to engage politicians in the state to put the interest and security of the people first above their personal interest.

He appreciated the leadership of the Church on the Plateau for imbibing the spirit of peace and using their pulpits to preach peace and unity.

Rev Fr. Polycarp Lubo said CAN Plateau State will continue to support any peace initiative and urged the citizens of Plateau State to cast their votes peacefully devoid of violence.

“I want to say here that the election does not worth the blood of anybody, all we want is peace. I admonish you to go out and cast your vote peacefully and go home.” He stated.

He called on Nigerians to pray fervently for Nigeria, Plateau and various communities who have been under perpetual attacks.