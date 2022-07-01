From Gyang Bere, Jos

The legislative arm of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has passed a vote of no confidence on its chairman, Hon Shehu Bala, while his counterpart in Mangu Local Government Area, Hon Daniel Daput Minister, and his deputy, Alh Garba Hassan, were impeached.

The councillors accused the council chairmen of financial misconduct, impunity, and poor local government staff welfare, among others.

But the situation turned out violent in Jos North Local Government Area where two councillors who were not in support of the impeachment move quickly organized thugs who invaded the legislative chamber and inflicted injuries on the legislators and Journalists.

The thugs also smashed a camera belonging to Aris TV, and mobile phones and carted away valuable gadgets belonging to the Journalists.

The councillor representing Vendepuye, Grace Laraba Vendepuye, who briefed reporters, said a ‘vote of no confidence’ has been passed on the chairman, Hon Shehu Bala, and would be served with an impeachment notice.

She explained that the chairman has been running the local government together with his cronies as their personal business.

“We wish to inform the public that the entire Councilors in Jos North Local Government Area have passed a ‘Vote of no Confidence’ on the Executive Chairman of Jos North Local Government Area, Hon Shehu Bala, and would be served with an impeachment notice.

“We set up a committee which reached out to those concerned with the collection of revenue in Jos North, a notice was given to them to appear before the committee with receipt of revenue collected In the local government.

“Prior to this, things have been going on very bad, the local government was run as a one-man show and the Legislative Arm was regarded as nothing but we got on to our responsibility and got facts with documents that led to the passage of ‘Vote of no confidence on the Chairman.”

Also, the councillor representing Jenta Apata ward, Hon Micheal Emeto, expressed dismay over the attitude of the Council Chairman and said the Local Government approved N8 million for the purchase of computers for local government staff but over N2.5 million has been withdrawn without remitting it to the contractor.

He described that among other allegations as financial gross misconduct which call for the impeachment of the chairman.

However, the impeachment notice served on Hon Shehu Bala and obtained by our reporter reads, “We the undersigned members of Jos North Local Government Legislative Council of Plateau State, having satisfied the requirement of the Law by collecting 2/3 signatories, wish to serve on the Executive Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council, Hon Shehu Bala Usman, this notice of impeachment.

“Having found him to have committed gross misconduct and abuse of his oath of allegiance and oath of office through corruption and embezzlement of public funds of the Local Government Council as.

“Hon. Shehu Bala Usman severally awarded contracts without due process as provided by law among which include, “the Jenta Adamu 3km road construction; new Market road 1.5km, Yan Ganda-Rikkos 1.5km road project; purchase and rehabilitation of pediatric hospital, Fudawa; supply and installations of transformers at Exorbitant prices and several other projects.”