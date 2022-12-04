From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos has dismissed the pre-election suit filed by an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Danyaro Sarpiya, challenging the emergence of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election in Plateau State.

Justice Dorcas Agishi in a Judgement on Saturday dismissed the suit for lack of merit, saying the claimant lacks the Locos standing to challenge the APC governorship primaries in the state.

She noted that Dr Sarpiya did not resign from his place of work 30 days before the primaries, adding that he also withdraw from the race while the contest was ongoing.

Justice Agishi also ruled that Dr Sarpiya cannot contest the authenticity of the delegates who participated in the exercise because he wasn’t a delegate.

Sarpiya had dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court, challenging the validity of Dr Yilwatda as the APC governorship candidate.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarpiya expressed a desire to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, claiming that he will exhaust all the legal options available to him.

He disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen after the court’s verdict, through his attorney, SA Abbah, who said his client is proceeding to the court of Appeal to challenge the Judgement of the lower court.